Spring is almost here and that means bluebonnet season is just around the corner.

NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist David Finfrock said he expected to see a bumper crop of the state flower and other wildflowers this spring.

"Thanks to El Niño, I am expecting another superbloom of Texas wildflowers this spring."

Abundance of bluebonnet seedlings at the Finfrock Ranch.

A superbloom is a rare botanical phenomenon in which an unusually high number of wildflowers germinate and blossom at roughly the same time. The phenomenon is usually associated with a wet rainy season.

El Niño brought rounds of rain to North Texas through the fall and winter months.

David went on to say, "The peak is usually mid-April here. But because of the warm winter, it may be earlier this spring, perhaps coinciding with the eclipse."

We would love to see your bluebonnet photos. Please email them to isee@nbcdfw.com with your name and city and you might see it on TV or in one of our many bluebonnets photo galleries.