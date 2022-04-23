Watch Out! Copperhead Snakes on the Rise During Bluebonnet Season

As the warmer season approaches and the bluebonnets bloom, wildlife experts urge Texans to keep an eye out when enjoying the Lone Star State's flower.

Whether you're taking pictures or relaxing in the patches, it's better safe than sorry when it comes to double-checking for any snakes slithering through the tall-growing flowers.

Matt Morris with Balanced Canine in Midlothian says he found four copperhead snakes when looking through his yard.

"I do a sweep of the yard each night to look for copperheads so no client dogs or my daughter are exposed to them," said Morris. "I just make it a habitat in the warm months."

Morris also says it's common for snakes to appear during the spring and summer months.

WHAT TO DO WHEN A COPPERHEAD IS NEAR:

It is especially good practice to be careful as rain increases in the area and forces snakes to come out and seek shelter. Here's what to do just in case:

Stay calm: Moving too fast can cause the reptile to react and bite your lower body

Keep your distance, if you hear rattling move away from the area

Keep your lawn cut low and remove brush or debris

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN:

According to Morris, copperheads are venomous, but they are not poisonous. Here are some tips to follow in case you get bit:

Get away from the area where the snake is located

Remove clothing or jewelry from the bite area

Remain calm and position yourself so that the bite area is below heart level - this limits how much venom travels through the body

Clean the bite, but do not flush with water

Remember what the snake looked like in case you need a specific treatment

Experts say that while their bites are not life-threatening if you are bitten by a snake, you should always seek medical attention especially if a child, older adult, or anyone with a compromised immune system is bitten.

If you have been bitten by a snake, contact 911, go to an emergency room, or call the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for help.