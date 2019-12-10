Chase

Driver Leads Police on Chase in Stolen Big-Rig

By Frank Heinz and Scott Gordon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man driving a stolen big rig led Haltom City police on a dangerous chase Tuesday through several cities, police say.

The chase began at about 11:45 a.m. near Texas Highway 183 and Norwood Drive and ended at Haltom Road near Beach Street in Haltom City about an hour later.

The driver, identified as Travis Brandon, 34, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said. He face charges of theft and resisting arrest.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

Forest Hill 2 hours ago

Raw Video: Large Fire Burns Forest Hill House

At one point, the fleeing truck struck an SUV, which then hit a car. Nobody was hurt.

Shirley Snell said she was walking to the pharmacy when the big rig nearly hit her.

"I moved real quick," she said. "And I said, 'Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus.'"

Police said the truck was stolen from the parking lot of a chicken restaurant in North Fort Worth

The owner was tracking it on GPS and gave police its exact location, police said.

Stopping a large semi-truck during a chase is difficult, Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said.

"Trying to hit the tires with spike strips can be dangerous for officers too just because of the sheer size of the vehicle," Peters said. "Obviously we can't try to force it off the road or anything like that because it's much bigger than any of the cars we drive."

This article tagged under:

ChaseFort WorthHaltom City
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us