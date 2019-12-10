Driver Leads Police on Chase in Stolen Big-Rig

A man driving a stolen big rig led Haltom City police on a dangerous chase Tuesday through several cities, police say.

The chase began at about 11:45 a.m. near Texas Highway 183 and Norwood Drive and ended at Haltom Road near Beach Street in Haltom City about an hour later.

The driver, identified as Travis Brandon, 34, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said. He face charges of theft and resisting arrest.

At one point, the fleeing truck struck an SUV, which then hit a car. Nobody was hurt.

Shirley Snell said she was walking to the pharmacy when the big rig nearly hit her.

"I moved real quick," she said. "And I said, 'Thank you Jesus. Thank you Jesus.'"

Police said the truck was stolen from the parking lot of a chicken restaurant in North Fort Worth

The owner was tracking it on GPS and gave police its exact location, police said.

Stopping a large semi-truck during a chase is difficult, Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said.

"Trying to hit the tires with spike strips can be dangerous for officers too just because of the sheer size of the vehicle," Peters said. "Obviously we can't try to force it off the road or anything like that because it's much bigger than any of the cars we drive."