A beehive located on a sidewalk in Plano was removed safely last week.

The beehive was at Parker Road and Canyon Road in Plano on a sidewalk.

The city was able to get a beekeeper contractor to remove the hive and relocate it to a safe place.

According to the Plano Natural Resource team, the situation was a delicate operation as the swarm was of about 10,000 bees.

No one was injured in the relocation of the hive.