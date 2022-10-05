Bald Eagles Are Soaring Again at White Rock Lake, and They Could be Here to Stay

Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good.

Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return to the area in recent weeks after several months of not seeing the birds. Brett Johnson, the urban biologist for the city of Dallas, said he has “little doubt” the eagles are going to make White Rock Lake their home.

After the pair’s nest and eggs had a dramatic fall last spring, people who frequent the lake said they’re again rooting for the birds to stay and have offspring.

“To have baby bald eagles grow up in this area? Be still my heart,” said Rajiv Roy, 63, who has lived near White Rock Lake since 2017.

Roy, who has followed neighborhood social media posts about the bald eagles since they were first spotted nesting in the area last year, said he is delighted to see the eagles flying around the lake after not having seen them for the past six months.

“You can never get tired of something as majestic as seeing something like a bald eagle. It is truly a remarkable sight,” he said.

