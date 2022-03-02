Bald Eagles Resettle at White Rock Following Destruction of Previous Nest

A pair of bald eagles who experienced quite the scare two weeks ago appear to have resettled near their old home. Strong winds destroyed their nest near White Rock Lake last month, leaving many wondering if they’d stay.

White Rock Lake is a main attraction for many who call Northeast Dallas home. The bald eagles also claimed real-estate around the lake some time ago, to the delight of those who go there for the views and trails.

“That you can go to a place like this and see nature, that’s something to be celebrated,” said Sam Kieschnick, Urban Wildlife Biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

However, it was a celebration that almost turned sour when a branch holding the eagle's nest gave way to strong winds. After the nest fell, the eagles were observed crying and flying in circles around the destruction.

Those who became fond of the eagles gathered that day as well.

“It was very emotional. It was very traumatic,” Kieschnick said.

Kieschnick said an egg was destroyed. People wondered if the eagles, unofficially named Nick and Nora, would stay. Turns out they did stay and took over a hawk’s nest in the process.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“Not many other birds mess with that apex predator of an eagle,” Kieschnick said. “So, I don’t know if they did an eviction process or if they just took over and abandoned nest. That’s typically what happens.”

The eagles have been spotted mating, but there are concerns the nest might become too heavy as they expand and begin the repurposing process.

Ultimately, there’s no telling whether Dallas is truly “home” for Nick and Nora. Biologists, like Kieschnick, plan to observe and enjoy it while it lasts.

“I love that they are sticking around,” he said. “And my fingers are crossed that they will continue to stick.”

The eagles can be spotted on the northeast side of the lake, not far from the previous nest.