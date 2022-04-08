Bakery Owner Charged With Murder After Burned Body Found in Dallas Alley

The owner of a Mexican bakery in Oak Cliff has been charged with murder after a burned body was found in a Dallas alley, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 1330 Kings Highway for a call regarding a body in the alleyway shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and located a male victim who had been burned, police said.

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit, Dallas Fire Arson Unit, and Crime Scene Response all responded to process the scene.

According to police, the victim was identified as 52-year-old Anthony Moreno.

Police said at the time of his death, Moreno was wearing boots, jeans, a dress shirt, and a wedding ring on his left hand.

On Thursday, Dallas police arrested 45-year-old Manuel Tellez, a Grand Prairie resident, in connection with the murder.

Tellez owns Maroches Bakery, a well-known Mexican bakery in Oak Cliff.

A preliminary investigation has determined that Tellez stabbed Moreno multiple times in an alley behind 1330 Kings Highway, police said.

According to police, Tellez left the scene, changed clothing, and returned to the scene where he poured gasoline on the victim and lit the body on fire.

Tellez was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Police said he was later transported to Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.