Azle ISD Board Approves One-Time Bonus for Employees for Work During Pandemic

The district's board of trustees adopted a resolution Thursday morning approving the payment

Azle ISD employees will receive a one-time payment to thank them for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The district's board of trustees adopted a resolution Thursday morning approving the bonus.

In a letter to employees, Superintendent Todd Smith thanked everyone for their "patience, flexibility, preparation and hard work," and said the district's employees exemplified the "heart of Azle."

"The Board of Trustees and I want each of you to know that your efforts have not gone unnoticed," Smith said. "We appreciate the willingness our employees have shown to take on extra roles and responsibilities during these challenging times."

The pre-tax amounts included $1,094 for all full-time employees, including bus drivers, hired before Oct. 1; $530 for all part-time employees; and $530 for any employee hired after Oct. 1 but before Nov. 20.

The incentive payments will be deposited Dec. 9 and will have taxes removed, the letter said.

