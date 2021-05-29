DallasNews.com

Authorities Investigate After Coffin is Found on Front Lawn of Dallas County D.A. John Creuzot's Home

By Dallas Morning News Staff

A bomb squad member investigates the coffin that was placed on Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot's front lawn May 29, 2021.
Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer

Authorities are investigating after a coffin bearing the scrawled words “Diamond Ross” was found on the front lawn of Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s White Rock-area home Saturday morning.

Officers arrived about 6:40 a.m. to the home in the 8100 block of San Leandro Drive “regarding a coffin being placed in the front yard without the homeowner’s permission,” said Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas police spokesman.

Later in the morning, authorities — including bomb squad members — were at the home investigating the coffin and eventually removing it. Creuzot was seen outside talking with authorities, including someone from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

