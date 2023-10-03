Assistant principal arrested on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Eaton High School families were notified Monday evening that Mose Brown, an assistant principal at the school since July 2020, had been arrested.

Brown is being charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, according to a Fort Worth Police report.

Fort Worth Police

The school said that the matter does not involve a current or former Northwest ISD student and police are not looking for additional victims.

The arrest resulted in Brown being immediately placed on administrative leave and he is not allowed on district property pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the school's email.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details were provided at this time.