ASPCA Helps Transfer Dogs, Cats to the Northern States After Texas Shelters Impacted by Winter Storm

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA) says more than 170 dogs and cats have been moved to northern states due to last week's winter storm.

The move was necessary after millions of people lost power and water in last week's winter storm and were left stranded in dangerously cold temperatures.

"Right before the extreme weather set in, we were hit with 80 dogs and puppies from a hoarding case," Director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter Jennifer Miller said. "The ASPCA was right there with us, working on plans to move almost half of these dogs to shelters where they will be adopted quickly."

Animals were transferred from Athens Animal Rescue Shelter located in Athens, Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake in Kemp, and Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This is a remarkable collaborative effort, demonstrating the deep commitment and compassion of the entire animal welfare community to meet the needs of these vulnerable animals," President & CEO of the ASPCA Matt Bershadker said.

Three ASPCA vehicles got the animals to the airport and the animals were then transported to Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle, Delaware, and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, in Madison, New Jersey.

"The flights today will free up nearly 100 kennels so we can reopen our shelter on Sunday to the public for intake and adoptions," Humane Society of North Texas Director of Communications Cassie Davidson said.

The animals will stay at the Delaware and New Jersey locations until adopted.

"We know these pets will be going to loving homes and we couldn't be happier for them," Davidson said.