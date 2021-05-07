AsiaFest ‘21 Kicks Off Plano's Asian American Heritage Week on Saturday

AsiaFest ‘21, the 17th annual Plano Asian American Heritage Festival, kicks off Asian American Heritage week on Saturday.

The festival, put on by Celebrating Asian American Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit all-volunteer organization, will be held virtually this year.

AsiaFest will feature family-friendly cultural performances from all parts of Asia.

Guests can learn about Asian artistic traditions like cooking, visual art, calligraphy, martial arts, origami, fashion, and more.

Those who attend the festival will also learn how they can support our local Asian-owned businesses during the pandemic.

This year, festival goers are encouraged to support local Asian-owned restaurants in lieu of the festival’s usual variety of food vendors from area restaurants.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere is set to proclaim Saturday, May 8, 2021 as AsiaFest Day in Plano during the festival livestream.

Plano AsiaFest ‘21 is also hosting a month-long art exhibition in the lobby of the Courtyard Theater from May 1 through May 30.

Additional information about the festival and the art exhibition can be found at http://AsianAmericanHeritage.org.