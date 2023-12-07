Army of volunteers helps Salvation Army get Angel Tree gifts ready for distribution

The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas looked like it was in need of a closet organizer. Mounds of Angel Tree gifts filled tables and boxes, waiting for volunteers to fold and sort.

"Organized chaos," Salvation Army North Texas Area Commander Major Dawn McFarland said. "They're bagging them, tagging them, and putting them on the shelves."

Volunteers check Angle Tree wish lists, to make sure everything is there before putting the items in a red bag, ready for pickup.

"When this is all done, the shelves will have filled bags," McFarland said. "Tuesday afternoon, a line began for form down Harry Hines Boulevard of people who just dropped off gifts so our angles wouldn't have a Christmas with nothing."

The Salvation Army relies on volunteer time to get everything ready for distribution next week.

"It's just fulfilling. Like it really touches my heart," volunteer Connie Chea said. She volunteered with a group from Santander Bank. "So when we come here, we have a goal in mind to get everything ready for Christmas. So I don't think we really look at it as a mess. We look at it as more on an end goal."

"Oh my gosh," McFarland said of volunteers. "You're the hands and feet and we can't fulfill the Angels without you!"

Volunteers will be working in 3 shifts this week to get the warehouse ready for families to pick up gifts next week.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," McFarland said.