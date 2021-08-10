Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Sample

The city of Arlington will spray for mosquitoes after a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus, the city said Tuesday.

The spraying will take place Tuesday and Wednesday nights between 9 p.m. and 5 am., weather permitting, at an area around the intersection of Caliente Drive and Commander Court.

According to a press release, the spraying uses an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas where other measures, including larvicide, have not worked.

Dallas County reported its first West Nile virus death of 2021 on Monday, and the county has reported two human cases of the virus so far this year.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites