Triple-murder suspect identified, believed to be armed and dangerous

A suspect has been identified in a triple homicide that took place in Arlington last week.

Arlington Police and the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force are looking for 29-year-old Larry Dewayne Reed in connection with the capital murder deaths of a woman and two men on Jan. 25.

Police said officers were called to a shooting at the Chatham Green Apartments just after 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Shannen Oshay Jones deceased in the doorway and 29-year-old Monique Elaine Smith deceased inside the apartment. Another victim, an unidentified 31-year-old man, was found injured inside the apartment but later died at a hospital.

Two children inside the apartment were not harmed, police said.

Investigators have released few details about the shooting but did say there was evidence at the scene of drug activity.

Police said Reed previously lived in Arlington but has ties to Mississippi. He's described as Black, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and no notable scars, marks, or tattoos.

Police and marshals warn Reed should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Reed's location is urged to call 911 for immediate assistance, the U.S. Marshals Service at 202-307-9700, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App. The identities of tipsters will remain confidential and anonymous.