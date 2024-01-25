Police investigate shooting at Arlington apartment complex, 3 dead

Police are investigating a shooting at an Arlington apartment complex that left three people dead on Thursday evening.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were called about shooting reports just after 8:30 p.m. to the complex in the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane.

Upon arrival, they found three people with gunshot wounds, who were all pronounced dead.

No information about the victims was immediately available and no suspects are in custody at this time.

