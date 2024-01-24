Arlington Police still investigating after vicious attack kills father of two

Arlington Police are trying to unravel the mystery behind the brutal beating death of a 51-year-old grandfather.

Police say a trio of attackers went after the victim in the parking lot of an Arlington apartment complex.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Frank James Kwasnica III, of Grand Prairie.

Police said Kwasnica suffered a beating so brutal, it took days to confirm his identity.

Kwasnica worked at Sam’s Club in Grand Prairie. Many of his co-workers visited his home on Wednesday with gifts in hand, on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

He was a son, father, grandfather and friend to many.

“Oh, he should’ve been a comedian,” said mother-in-law Debra Radley. “If somebody was having a bad day, he could say the funniest things and just brighten your whole day.”

Loved ones are stunned by his violent death.

“We’re just totally in shock and don’t understand why something like this would happen,” said Radley. “He would have given the shirt off his back to anybody.”

When asked for any new information on the homicide, Arlington Police spokesman Tim Ciesco said detectives are still trying to determine how and why he met such a brutal end.

“We deal with fights all the time, but I think this pushes it further,” said Ciesco. “These were people who intended to kill this man and inflict a tremendous amount of harm to this man and we’re still trying to figure out why.”

The attack happened Friday, Jan. 19 at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the Waterdance Apartments off Pioneer Parkway. The victim’s family said he gave a co-worker a ride to the apartments like he often did.

Police won’t confirm that, but said two vehicles pulled up next to him in the parking lot and three people got out and started yelling at him. Police said the trio started chasing Kwasnica and began beating him with two large objects.

Someone called 911 reporting a fight between several people.

NBC 5 has learned from several family members that Kwasnica’s Ford Mustang was not found at the apartments following the attack.

The car, they said, was found in a completely different location and had evidence that could lead to his killers.

Ciesco said detectives have no indications the attack was related to a road rage incident but do not yet know if it may have been a robbery.

“He was a good man. I mean, [a] real good guy. He would do anything for anybody,” said his father, Frank Kwasnica in a phone interview with NBC 5.

He said his son was eager to celebrate both of their birthdays this week, knowing time is precious.

“He was a real good son and he wanted to celebrate with me because he said: Dad, because you may not be here long.”

Tragically, it was the younger Kwasnica who did not get to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Wednesday.

He leaves behind a grandbaby, son, and two daughters who sent NBC 5 a statement saying in part:

"My daddy Frank was one of a kind ... the best daddy anybody could ever ask for. He was a very hard worker and would have did anything for anybody. He always was making everyone laugh and he will be missed very much. He didn’t deserve this."

“Somebody out there knows something,” said Ciesco. “Even if the information you have seems very minor, it can be the thing that breaks open this case.”

Kwasnica’s daughters ended their statement by pleading: ‘If anybody has any more information to finding who did this please come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robinson at 817-459-5935 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.