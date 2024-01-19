Man beaten to death by three others outside Arlington apartment, police say

The Arlington Police Department is investigating a murder after they say several people beat a man to death in an apartment complex parking lot.

According to police, officers were called to a fight at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of Blue Water Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers arrived at the Waterdance Apartments to find an unresponsive man on the ground with trauma to his head. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity once his family has been notified of his death.

After talking with witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene, police said they believe two vehicles pulled up to the man and that three people got out, started yelling and arguing, and then chased the man before hitting him with two large objects.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Arlington Police said detectives do not have detailed descriptions of the man's attackers or the vehicles they were driving. No suspects have been positively identified and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the men to call Detective Stafford at 817-459-5739. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by calling in tips to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.