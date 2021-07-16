Arlington

Arlington Police Seek Public's Help in Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

An unconscious person found lying in the middle of an Arlington road Friday died from injuries likely sustained during a hit-and-run, Arlington police said.

At around 3:31 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of North Collins Street, where an unconscious person was found lying near the roadway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said there was no roadway evidence of a collision, but the person's injuries led investigators to believe the person had been struck by a vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 6 mins ago

Deep Ellum Bars Battle Noise Complaints

West Nile virus 28 mins ago

Dallas County Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus in 2021

The person was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Arlington police crash investigator Sean Bridges at 817-575-8604 or remain anonymous and contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington policeArlington Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us