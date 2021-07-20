Arlington

Arlington Police Rule Death Suspicious After Body Found in Motel Parking Lot

Detectives said they believe the man had been dead "for some time" due to the state of the body

NBC 5 News

A man's body was found inside a car in an Arlington parking lot Monday, Arlington police said.

At around 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road. An employee said they found a man's body inside a vehicle parked at the motel, according to police.

Detectives believe the unnamed man had been dead for some time due to the state of the body.

Police also observed signs of trauma on the body and ruled the victim's death as suspicious.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release a cause and manner of death.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said, and detectives are attempting to obtain a search warrant on the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington police
