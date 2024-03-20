AT&T Stadium

Arlington Police release photos of AT&T Stadium break-in suspects

By NBCDFW Staff

Arlington Police

The Arlington Police Department released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to a break-in earlier this month morning at AT&T Stadium.

According to a Wednesday release from the Arlington Police, the two young men pictured reportedly broke into the stadium at 1 AT&T Way on Tuesday, March 5, and stole items.

Authorities ask anyone who recognizes the men in the images to contact Detective Miller at (817) 459-5782.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

