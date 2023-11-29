Arlington Police release bodycam video of man who wanted to force officers to kill him

Arlington Police released body-camera footage and drone images Wednesday of a shooting involving police officers and a man who wanted to end his life.

Chief of Police Al Jones said officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Fallcreek at about 6 a.m. Nov. 19 after a 23-year-old man used "Text to 911" to inform dispatchers that he was armed and intended to force police officers to shoot and kill him.

A printed record of the text messages released by police on Wednesday indicated the man told dispatchers that he had "everything in place" but was "just having trouble pulling the trigger."

The man, whose name is not being released, said he didn't want to hurt anyone, including a police officer, but that he knew he'd have to give the officers a reason to "put me out." He then asked dispatchers if an officer's vest would stop a rifle slug.

"I know they don't want to hurt me, but I need to give them a reason to. Will a cop's vest stop a rifled shotgun slug?" the man asked, according to the text record. "I'll be on the front porch."

Because the man was armed, Jones said officers positioned themselves down the street and set up a perimeter around the home while they tried to de-escalate the situation.

Jones showed edited body camera video from multiple angles that included audio of officers pleading with the man to let them help him and to put down the weapon. The officers can also be heard requesting less lethal alternatives for the officers at the scene.

After talking with officers on the phone for several minutes, the man ended the call. He then left the front porch on Fallcreek Street and began walking down Stonecreek Drive toward the officers.

As the man approached the police, they repeatedly asked him to put down his weapon. At one point the man raised the gun and three officers fired at the man, striking him. Officers immediately moved in, secured the man's weapon, and began providing first aid.

Arlington Police Department Infrared drone video from the Arlington Police Department showing the moments after officers fired on a man who told dispatchers he intended to force officers to shoot and kill him, Nov. 19, 2023.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No officers were injured in the incident.

“These are some of the most challenging calls we as law enforcement respond to,” said Jones. “I want to assure the public that officers go into these situations wanting to save lives. Based on everything I have seen, I believe these officers did everything in their power to try to help this young man. Tragically, he had other plans.”

When asked about less lethal options, Jones said he supported the decision by the officers to use lethal force.

Criminal and administrative investigations into the incident are ongoing. Per department policy, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave while those investigations are conducted.

"Text to 911" is a tool that allows the public to message dispatchers rather than speak with them on the phone.