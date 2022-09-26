Arlington police

Arlington Police Recruit Dies After Collapsing During Training Exercise

Department says recruit said he wasn't feeling well and collapsed a short time later

An Arlington police recruit died over the weekend after collapsing during training exercises Friday afternoon, the department says.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy," the department said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington.

Al Jones, Arlington Chief of Police

Kennedy was part of Academy Class 62 and was participating in defensive tactics training on Friday when he said he wasn't feeling well. The department said Kennedy was removed from the exercise and told to sit with a member of the training staff to be monitored.

A short time later, police said, Kennedy collapsed.

Arlington Police said training staff immediately began performing CPR on Kennedy until EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

The department said Kennedy died sometime Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Recruit Kennedy had a bright and promising future as a police officer. On behalf of the Arlington Police Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family and our profound gratitude for his service to the City of Arlington. I ask the community to join me in lifting up his immediate and police families with love and prayer during this extremely difficult time.”

The department's peer support team is being made available to Kennedy's fellow recruits and training staff. The group had been working together since July 25 when their recruiting class began.

Funeral arrangements for Kennedy are pending.

