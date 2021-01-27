Arlington Police Officer Robbed at Gunpoint Wednesday Morning

An Arlington police officer was robbed at gunpoint and beaten Wednesday morning in what investigators are calling a "crime of opportunity."

The department confirmed that it happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the QuickTrip store at the intersection of East Division Street and North Collins street, near the city's downtown area.

The officer had finished his shift and was pumping gas into his car when he noticed a white 4-door sedan weaving throughout the pumps at the station, police Lt. Christopher Cook said. Cook said the officer knew something was "out of the ordinary" when he saw three men get out of the vehicle and a fourth passenger move into the driver's seat.

The officer, who was not identified, was then struck over his head and face with what he described to investigators as a handgun, Cook said.

The attackers got away with the officer's wallet and cellphone, Cook said, noting the officer didn't fight back until he aimed his personal gun at the getaway car as it sped away.

One of our officers left work this morning and stopped at the QT at 901 E. Division. Four suspects assaulted the off-duty officer with a pistol and robbed him. These photos represent the suspect car... 4-door white passenger car. We are working to release video soon. pic.twitter.com/6wpPWwLwfE — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 27, 2021

No shots were fired and no other injuries were reported. The officer was treated as the scene.

Investigators suspect the attackers weren't aware he was an officer because he was wearing a civilian jacket and didn't notice his uniform shirt and gun belt in the back of his car.

Cook said the robbers appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s. More details will be released once investigators process surveillance video taken at the gas station.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.