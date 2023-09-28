Arlington police investigate report of shooting near car dealership

Arlington police are investigating a report of shots fired at a car dealership along the I-20 frontage road between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

The shooting call came in around 6:30 on Thursday evening.

Police have secured the area and are closing down the frontage road to divert traffic to eastbound I-20 while the investigation continues.

A heavy police presence could be seen near the Vandergriff Honda car dealership during the investigation.

Check back and refresh this page as this is a developing story.