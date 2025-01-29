Arlington police are asking for help with their investigation after a man was found beaten in an AT&T Stadium parking lot after the College Football Playoff semifinal between Texas and Ohio.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Jan 10, security responded to reports of a fight in Lot 4. Police said once they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man on the ground with severe injuries.

Witnesses told police the man and a friend got into an argument with two other men, and the argument escalated into a physical fight. One of the men punched the victim, who fell and hit his head.

The man was transported to the hospital but has since been released. Authorities have not provided additional information about his identity or condition.

Detectives said their investigation has been unsuccessful in identifying the two others involved in the fight.

Police are encouraging those with information about the incident to contact Detective Miller at 817-459-5782 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.