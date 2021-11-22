Arlington Organization Helping Feed Families for Thanksgiving Holiday

Mission Arlington is gathering food to distribute during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Volunteers were busy boxing up Thanksgiving food in Arlington on Monday.

Those boxes will include uncooked turkeys as well as canned vegetables.

Mission Arlington plans to feed thousands of people this Thanksgiving and the days after.

"If people have a need and need us to bring them a Thanksgiving dinner, they can sign up and we are open 7 days a week because people get hungry after Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving. And we're still providing and so folks can understand food is needed all the time because we feed a lot of people," said Executive Director of Mission Arlington, Tillie Burgin.

Those who want to help or sign up do not have to live in Arlington.

Mission Arlington will deliver the boxes Thursday morning.

They tell NBC 5 they're always in need of volunteers and donations for those who would like to help out.