Arlington Officer Hurt in Hit-and-Run Crash; Off-Duty Officer Stops Driver

An Arlington police officer is recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while working a crash early Thursday morning along Interstate 20.

Arlington Police said the officer was working to clear a crash on eastbound I-20 near Matlock Road at about 6:35 a.m. when an officer was struck by a driver trying to get around the backup.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said the driver who struck the officer did not stop but that an off-duty officer from Dublin happened to see the incident followed the driver and pulled him over. Arlington officers arrived a short time later and took the man into custody.

Arlington Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Alfredo Guzman and said he will be charged with failure to stop and render aid/bodily injury.

One lane remained open after the initial crash but all lanes were closed after the hit-and-run. All lanes have since been reopened.

Police remind drivers to slow down when emergency vehicles are in the area and that state law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. Police also said state law requires drivers to stay at the scene of a crash and to provide aid when involved in a crash.