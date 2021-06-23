Arlington ISD Teachers Will Receive a 4% Pay Increase This Upcoming School Year

Arlington teachers and substitutes are getting a pay raise next school year.

For the second year in a row, the Arlington ISD School Board approved a budget that included a 4% pay raise for teachers and librarians and a big bump in the rate paid to long-term degree-certified substitutes.

The raises come as the board approved a $584 million general operating budget Tuesday that includes salary increases for all employees.

“Our board continues to make a substantial commitment to our staff, especially coming out of a pandemic,” said Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos. “These measures are another testament to that.”

For substitutes, long-term degree certified substitutes who were being paid slightly more than the market median amount of $123 a day, are getting a bump from $125 per day to $165 a day.

The district said the also made increases in the pay for daily rate, consecutive day and short-term sub pay, with all those categories now exceeding the market median.

The budget also includes an increase in the healthcare contribution and stipend increases to be market competitive.

With 60,000 students and 8,500 staff members, Arlington ISD is the 13th largest school district in Texas.