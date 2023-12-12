Arlington ISD announces lone finalist for new Superintendent

After an extensive search, Arlington ISD has named Dr. Matt Smith as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools in the Arlington Independent School District, the district announced on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Board of Trustees President Melody Fowler spoke highly of Smith's credentials and leadership. She said Smith's experience in education, spanning over 20 years, in various administrative roles, and notable achievements were key factors in his selection.

"His dedication to student achievement, innovative educational practices and fostering collaborative environments align seamlessly with Arlington ISD's vision for the future," Fowler said. “We know he will be a transformative leader and a great asset to the Arlington community.”

BREAKING: We're thrilled to announce Dr. Matt Smith from Belton ISD as the lone finalist for Superintendent of @ArlingtonISD! 🎉👏 With visionary leadership and commitment to student success, we know he'll continue to drive our district forward with excellence! #ArlingtonISDProud pic.twitter.com/1vRhpFZeV1 — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) December 13, 2023

Fowler credited Smith for helping efforts “to pass the largest bond in Belton ISD’s history, improving student outcomes, growing career and technical learning opportunities, and even establishing programs like the Penguin Project giving special needs students the chance of a lifetime to star in a theater production.”

Smith expressed his enthusiasm for the role saying, "Arlington ISD has a storied history in Texas public schools and I am truly humbled and grateful that the Board of Trustees welcomed me to the team. With students, staff, parents and the community, we will build on Arlington ISD's foundation of excellence for a thriving future. Together, with this wonderful team, we will do amazing things for our students and I cannot wait to get started."

Texas state law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an official contract is offered. Smith is scheduled to sign his contract on Jan. 8, 2024.

Arlington ISD is home to nearly 55,000 students and 8,500 staff members in North Texas.