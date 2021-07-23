Arlington

Arlington Firefighter's Body Found in Hotel Bathroom Window, Mexican Police Say

By Scott Gordon

Arlington Fire Department

Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow was found dead at a Cancun hotel about ten miles from the hotel where he was staying with his wife, Mexican prosecutors said in a tweet.

The tweet offered few details but said his body was discovered in a bathroom window at a hotel in the Benito Juarez neighborhood, which is roughly a 30-minute drive from the hotel zone in Cancun where most tourists stay.

Mexican authorities said the death was under investigation.

Meanwhile, Snow’s remains were returned to North Texas Friday on an American Airlines flight from Cancun.

The body of Arlington firefighter, Elijah Snow, was returned to Texas Friday.

The DFW Airport Fire Department saluted the plane by spraying water over it on the tarmac.

According to family friends, Snow had gone to Cancun with his wife to celebrate an anniversary. He stayed behind at a hotel bar and she went to bed. She woke up about 4 a.m., realized he wasn’t there, and started looking for him.

It's unclear why he left the hotel or who may have been with him.

Snow’s funeral is planned for Tuesday.

