Arlington Firefighter Found Dead in Cancun, Mexico

An Arlington firefighter was found dead in a Mexican resort town where he had gone with his wife to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, the fire department said.

Elijah Snow, a firefighter for eight years and a father of two had gone to an all-inclusive hotel in Cancun with his wife, according to family friends.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

They were drinking at a hotel bar when his wife returned to their room and he stayed behind, they said. She woke up about 4 a.m., realized he still wasn't there and went searching for him.

Police in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, did not immediately respond to a request for information.

“Our family has been struck with tragedy. We are heartbroken with loss,” Snow’s father-in-law Randy Elledge wrote on Facebook.