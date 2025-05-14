Mansfield

Mansfield police chase of stolen car ends in fatal crash, police say

The driver of the stolen car crashed head-on into another vehicle while traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 287

By Lauren Harper

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a wrong-way crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition on Sunday.

Mansfield police said they were alerted to a vehicle being driven into the city at about 11 a.m. on Sunday that had been reported stolen in Grand Prairie.

According to police, officers located the vehicle near Farm-to-Market Road 917 and Towne Crossing Boulevard and the driver, with a passenger in the front seat, continued without stopping.

Police said the chase began southbound on U.S. Highway 287, near the 900 block of N. Walnut Creek Drive, and continued into Midlothian.

Police said while driving south in the northbound lanes of US 287, the driver crashed head-on into another vehicle near Kimble Road, about two and a half miles south of Texas 360.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken by air ambulance to Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas in critical condition, police said.

Police said all occupants in the vehicle that was hit were transported to the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the identity of anyone involved or clarify whether anyone was criminally charged. Mansfield police said Midlothian police are investigating the crash.

