An Arlington firefighter shot in the chest while performing a welfare check last week is out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to the Arlington Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Six-year veteran Arlington firefighter Brady Weaver was with other first responders called to an apartment on the 400 block of Bardin Greene Drive at about 12:43 a.m. on March 22 after someone called 911 reporting hearing children crying in a neighboring apartment pleading with their mother to wake up.

After police and firefighters knocked on the door for five minutes and identified themselves 17 times, fire officials said firefighters began using a tool to open the door. At about that time, someone inside the apartment fired a gun through the door and the bullet struck Weaver who was standing at the door.

Weaver was able to retreat on his own before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The man inside the apartment was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being questioned by detectives. Police said the man told them he and his girlfriend woke up and mistook the sound of first responders trying to enter the residence as someone trying to break into their apartment, fired his gun and told his girlfriend to call 911. Police confirmed the woman did call 911.

The man and woman inside the apartment said they'd been sleeping and no one needed any medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

The Arlington Professional Fire Fighters Association said on Friday they were grateful to announce that Weaver had been sent home to continue his recovery after the shooting.

"Despite a tremendous amount of pain since he was shot early last Friday morning while conducting a welfare check, Brady has remained in good spirits and is glad to finally be at home," the association said in a statement.

"This community has been tremendous at showing Brady their love over the past week. From our legislative partners visiting the hospital to members in the community offering financial gifts through our 501c3 to the brand new Loews Hotel providing rooms for Brady's family over the past week, we are grateful for every act of kindness our community has shown" said Arlington Professional Fire Fighters President Jimmy Studer.

"I am so proud of Brady for going home today and cannot wait to see him continue to progress well in his recovery," Studer said.

The association said they "remain focused on ensuring that Brady has the necessary support that he and his wife need to care for their young children" and that tax-deductible contributions are being accepted through the association's 501c3 charity.

Donations can be made via Zelle, by sending the money to secretarytreasurer@arlingtonprofessionalfirefighters.org or by sending a check to:

APFF Charitable Fund

208 South Fielder Road

Arlington, Texas 76013