An Arlington firefighter is in stable condition after being shot in the chest while responding to a welfare call early Friday morning, Arlington Police say.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics arrived at an apartment on the 400 block of Bardin Greene Drive at about 12:43 a.m., police said, after someone called 911 reporting hearing children crying in a neighboring apartment and pleading with their mother to wake up.

Police said officers knocked on the door and identified themselves but no one answered. Police said that they knocked on the door for more than five minutes and heard children inside continuing to call for their mother to wake up.

"Concerned that someone inside the apartment could be injured or in need of emergency medical attention, the first responders made the decision to force entry into the apartment," police said.

While a firefighter used a tool to open the door, police continued to identify themselves outside. A short time later, police said, someone inside the apartment fired a gun and the bullet struck firefighter Brady Weaver who was at the door.

Hearing the gunshot, all first responders backed away from the door including Weaver who was able to retreat on his own before being taken to a nearby hospital.

NBC 5 has confirmed Weaver was seriously injured but was stable and alert Friday morning.

After the gunfire, police ordered everyone inside the apartment to come out and they said a man, a woman, and two children complied.

The man, who police said is the person who fired the shot, is being questioned by detectives. Arlington Police said investigators will consult with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the man.

No additional shots were fired and there were no other injuries reported. Police did not say whether the woman who exited the apartment was the woman being called by the children.

Arlington Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.