Arlington Fire Department to Provide Refrigerator, Freezer Units to Store COVID-19 Vaccine

The Arlington Fire Department is providing refrigerator and freezer units to store the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the fire department, the sub-zero freezer, regular freezer, and standard refrigeration units are fully operational and ready to store the vaccine of any type.

The fire department is registered with the State of Texas to store vaccines, and it is registered as a "Vaccinator" organization, officials said.

The fire department said it will comply with all state directives and work in conjunction with Tarrant County Public Health to serve the needs of Arlington citizens.