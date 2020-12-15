Arlington

Arlington Fire Department to Provide Refrigerator, Freezer Units to Store COVID-19 Vaccine

The units are fully operational and ready to store the vaccine of any type

Arlington-Fire-Department-0
NBC 5

The Arlington Fire Department is providing refrigerator and freezer units to store the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the fire department, the sub-zero freezer, regular freezer, and standard refrigeration units are fully operational and ready to store the vaccine of any type.

The fire department is registered with the State of Texas to store vaccines, and it is registered as a "Vaccinator" organization, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Christmas 2 hours ago

Family's Christmas Village Collection Features 110 Buildings, Custom Designs

The fire department said it will comply with all state directives and work in conjunction with Tarrant County Public Health to serve the needs of Arlington citizens.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtoncoronavirusCOVID-19arlington fire department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us