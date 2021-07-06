Are Giant Machines Lurking Below Lake Grapevine's Surface?

Lake Grapevine is known for its 7,300-acre water surface that attracts boaters, water skiers and fishing enthusiasts year-round. During warmer months, the surrounding natural area serves as camping and picnic grounds.

But below the water’s surface, pieces of what once was a mining operation might pose a potential threat to boaters and other lake-goers.

Collin Burwinkel first learned of the machines during his stay in Grapevine from 2018 to 2019. That’s why he asked Curious Texas, “Are giant machines that built Grapevine Lake still stuck underwater?”

