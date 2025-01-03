Arctic blast coming to North Texas

We knew it would happen sooner or later - the return of arctic air! That return will be a dramatic weather change late this weekend.

Here's how the forecast is shaping up. Friday and Saturday will feature the last of the "mild" weather before Sunday's cold front. While Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, clouds can be expected on Saturday. Some drizzle is possible with Saturday's cloud cover, but most of the day should be dry. Saturday's high will be near 60.

The day of transition will be Sunday. While a few hours will be mild in the morning, most of the day is expected to be in the 40s.

As the cold front approaches Sunday, there's a slight chance for a brief shower in the morning. The better chance for rain will be over in East Texas.

Otherwise, the bigger story will be the dramatic temperature drop. Our high Sunday will occur early in the morning in the 60s.

The mild morning will be short-lived as temperatures drop sharply into the 40s and 30s by midday. A strong north wind will push wind chills down into the 20s by late in the day.

Once the cold air arrives, it won't be in a hurry to leave. In fact, all of next week looks quite cold.

While most of the emphasis is being placed on the cold temperatures, there's a slight chance for some wintry precipitation toward the middle of next week (Wednesday and Thursday).

At this time, it's only a slight chance for precipitation and it looks to be light (if it occurs). Of course, we'll keep a close eye on things so stay tuned for updates.