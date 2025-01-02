Record warmth and lake effect snow? Here's a look back at North Texas weather

The year 2024 continued the trend of near-record warmth, much like previous years. However, the summer of 2024 differed from the record-breaking summer of 2023, with DFW experiencing only 23 triple-digit days (compared to 55 in 2023). The highest temperature recorded during the summer was 107 degrees.

As winter arrived, the lowest recorded temperature was 11 degrees, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport experienced 15 freezes. December had the third-highest average temperature, with just one freeze recorded. In a rare event, a lake-effect snowstorm occurred, resulting in up to 2.3 inches of snow in areas like Coppell.

May was the wettest month, with 7.80 inches of rain—more than three inches above the monthly average.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Overall, 33 tornadoes were confirmed, with the most recent being the Christmas Eve tornado in Freestone County. According to the Storm Prediction Center, Texas led the nation in tornado activity, reporting 152 tornadoes during the year.

What will the New Year bring? According to the Climate Prediction Center, La Niña is expected to continue into January. This means that DFW can expect drier conditions due to a higher likelihood of below-normal precipitation (normal monthly precipitation: 2.53"). There is also a slightly higher probability of above-normal temperatures (normal monthly temperature: 46 degrees).

This forecast may not hold true at least for the first full week of 2025, as it is expected to feature a sharp temperature drop with the coldest air of the season yet.