ERCOT issues Weather Watch as cold weather settles into North Texas

ERCOT issued a Weather Watch, alerting Texans that they anticipate higher electrical demand during a blast of cold air that arrived Sunday bringing colder than normal temperatures to the state.

ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc., is the agency that manages the state's power grid.

The National Weather Service issued a Cold Weather Advisory from Midnight to 10 a.m. Monday.

Late Sunday afternoon, ERCOT issued a Weather Watch from January 6 - 10 to account for higher electrical demands and a potential for lower reserves.

In a post on Facebook, ERCOT said, "Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch and can be monitored on ercot.com."

"ERCOT is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations," ERCOT said in a news release on the website.

In 2023, ERCOT announced the launch of the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) which includes two alerts, the ERCOT Weather Watch and a Voluntary Conservation Notice where Texans will be asked to voluntarily reduce usage during peak times -- if it is safe to do so.