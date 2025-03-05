Dallas piercing studio offers free headshots to help people 'embrace their individuality'

For the third year, Dallas-based piercing studio Wildlike is offering free, professional headshots to help people refresh their LinkedIn profiles without the cost barrier.

"This initiative encourages people to embrace their individuality—whether that means showing off tattoos, piercings, or nontraditional hairstyles—and let their headshot truly reflect who they are," organizers said.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The headshots will be taken at Wildlike at 4218 Oak Lawn Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. Photos are taken on a "first come, first served" basis, and no purchase is required.

"At Wildlike, we believe in feeling joyful, safe, and authentic,” says founder Alysa Teichman. “This is our way of empowering women to show up as themselves—boldly and professionally.”