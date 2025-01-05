As North Texas prepares for the first big blast of cold air this year, shelters across the area are opening to ensure those who are in need stay warm.

The Salvation Army of North Texas will have warming shelters open in Arlington, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Garland and Lewisville.

The Salvation Army Arlington 712 W Abram St, Arlington, TX 76013. (Check-in from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.)

The Salvation Army Carr P Collins 5302 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235. (Check-in starts at 4:00 p.m.)

The Salvation Army Denton Shelter 1508 E McKinney St, Denton, TX 76209 (Check-in from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.)

The Salvation Army Mabee Center 1855 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76103.

The Salvation Army Garland 451 W Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040. (Check-in starting at 5:00 p.m.)

The Salvation Army Lewisville 880 Fox Ave., Lewisville, TX 75067 (Check-in from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.)

Several cities have also activated warming centers with community partners, they are listed below in alphabetical order:

ARLINGTON WARMING STATIONS

The City of Arlington is activating its Homeless Emergency Cold Weather Shelter beginning Sunday through Tuesday. The Arlington Life Shelter, located at 325 West Division Street, will start intake at 2 p.m. and it will end at 5 p.m. Guests should enter through the entrance located on the east side of the building. The phone number is 817-548-9885. Once at capacity, guests will be referred to The Salvation Army of North Texas warming shelter at 712 W. Abram Street.

Arlington Animal Services Shelter will accept pets of homeless individuals as capacity allows. The shelters activate when temperatures reach 39 degrees or less for four or more consecutive hours overnight. Text "ARLCOLD" to 817-241-3544 to sign up for Arlington text alerts about the city's cold weather shelters.

DALLAS WARMING STATION

The City of Dallas is activating the warming station at 3701 Grand Avenue at Fair Park Grand Place. Guests can show up on-site starting at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th for intake. Official intake hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily thereafter, until the inclement weather comes to an end.

DENTON WARMING STATION

The City of Denton is activating its warming stations throughout the city. Warming stations with restrooms, hand washing, water fountains, and sitting areas are available during periods when the temperature low is expected to fall below 32 degrees. Click here to see a list of warming stations and community service partners providing meals.

ENNIS WARMING STATION

Ennis CARES will provide a temporary warming station at 206 South Dallas Street in downtown Ennis beginning Sunday, January 5th through Friday, January 10th. The warming station will be open on Sunday from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Overnight accommodations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. This service is free of charge and open to anyone in need of shelter during the cold weather. For more information, please call Ennis CARES at (972) 695-3524.

FORT WORTH WARMING STATIONS

The City of Fort Worth says regular emergency shelters are prepared to serve individuals on cold nights including Presbyterian Night Shelter at 2400 Cypress St. and Union Gospel Mission at 1321 E. Lancaster Ave. Families with at least one parent and one child can go to The Salvation Army shelter at 1855 E. Lancaster Ave. If needed overflow beds will be available at additional emergency shelter locations. To check to see if cold weather overflow shelters have been activated call 311 and press 9.

During the day adults can find warmth at True Worth Place located at 1513 E. Presidio St. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IRVING WARMING STATION

The City of Irving says as with the last four years, LifeChange Housing Associates and other partners will provide an Inclement Weather Shelter at Christ Church Irving. The shelter will open this Sunday and stay open as long as the forecasted temperature in Irving is 32 degrees or less. This shelter has a capacity of 85 guests, and while open, we provide a warm, safe place for our friends to sleep, shower, do their laundry, enjoy hot meals, hang out, and get out of the bad weather. For more information text "homeless" to 55498. In addition, anyone can warm up and charge up at an Irving Recreation Center or Library, hours and locations are posted on IrvingHomeless.com's Facebook page.

CLEBURNE WARMING STATION

The Cleburne Police Department's lobby will provide a temporary place of warmth, a bathroom facility and water, but no overnight sleeping. Those in need can use the red phone inside to request assistance or a ride to the bus station or shelter in Fort Worth.