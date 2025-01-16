Reminders to prepare for the second found of Arctic air in North Texas

Another Arctic blast is on its way to North Texas, the cold is starting to get old for many. But experts are reminding people to stay vigilant.

From protecting pipes to avoiding house fires, the work continues for all of us over the next several days.

Protect Your Pipes

Local plumbers tell NBC 5 that last week’s freeze didn’t cause too many widespread issues. However, experts are concerned about temperatures staying below freezing for 48 hours consecutively in the upcoming forecast.

“Keeping those faucets running and keeping your cabinet doors open is not always the fun thing to do. Trust me, as plumbers, the last thing we want to do is see you guys on an emergency basis,” said Tony Borelli, a plumber for Z Plumberz, which services areas in Dallas and Fort Worth. “You're not having a good day, we're out there, and we're going to do our best to make it better for you. But let's try and avoid that emergency plumber trip out to your house for frozen pipes."

Frozen pipes can cause severe damage, leading to expensive repairs and water damage that totals in the thousands. To avoid this, take the following steps:

Insulate Exposed Pipes: Wrap any outdoor pipes with foam insulation or even towels secured with duct tape. Don’t forget to cover pipes in unheated areas, such as garages and crawl spaces.

Open Cabinet Doors: Allow warm air to circulate around indoor pipes by opening cabinet doors under sinks, especially in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Let Water Drip: Keep a small stream of water flowing from faucets overnight to prevent freezing. Moving water is less likely to freeze, reducing the risk of burst pipes. Make sure both the hot and cold spigots are turned on to create a flow in all pipes.

Protect Outdoor Faucets: Use faucet protectors, which are available at hardware stores, or cover faucets with a thick cloth and plastic bag if needed

Remember Pipes on Outside Walls: Pipes in rooms that are on outside walls, such as washing machine rooms, need to be considered. Plumbers recommend safely putting a heater toward the wall with the pipes to keep it as warm as possible.

What If Pipes Freeze?: If a pipe has frozen, a good way to know is that the water stops flowing. Plumbers say if you can figure out the area that has frozen, apply heat to that spot with a heating pad or hair dryer. Another option is to wrap pipes in towels soaked with warm water. Don’t use fire or other extreme heat. Keeping the faucet open so that water can flow can help melt the ice that accumulates on the inside. Additionally, make sure you know where your main water valve is located (and how to turn it off) in the event a pipe bursts. This usually happens during the thaw. If a pipe bursts, you’ll have to call an expert to come out.

Give Space Heaters Space

With colder weather, many residents rely on space heaters, fireplaces, and other heating methods. However, these can increase the risk of house fires if not used properly.

Dallas Fire Rescue is sharing the following safety tips:

Space Heaters: Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable, such as curtains, furniture, and bedding. Always plug space heaters directly into the wall and avoid using extension cords. “Give your space heater space. We don't want to put them near anything combustible. Generally, three feet is perfect and we never want to leave them unattended as well,” said Capt. Anthony Jacobs with DFR.

Fireplace Precautions: Ensure your chimney is clean and free of debris before using your fireplace. Use a screen to catch flying embers and never leave a fire unattended. Dispose of ashes in a metal container, not in a cardboard box or plastic bin.

Avoid Overloaded Outlets: Do not overload electrical outlets or power strips. Spread out your appliances and heaters to prevent overheating.

Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are working correctly. Replace batteries if necessary.

Generator Safety: If you’re using a generator during a power outage, place it outside, away from windows and vents, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Appliances Aren’t Alternatives: Do not use an oven, gas, or electric, to heat your home. Appliances are not intended to be used in that way.“When we use heaters that were never intended for indoor use, that actually puts us at risk, not just for fire, but for carbon monoxide – an odorless, colorless, intoxicating gas,” said Capt. Jacobs.

COLD WEATHER PREPARATION

Winterizing Your Home

Before the cold, replace worn weatherstripping on doors and windows to ensure a good seal. This will make sure warm air stays inside and cold air stays outside. Most modern windows are sealed inside the frame, but older windows may be sealed with a glaze that can crack and need replacing. The glaze may need to be applied above a certain temperature and it'll need time to cure -- this maintenance is ideally done in the spring or fall. Lastly, check your gutters to ensure they are clear and allow water to flow freely to the downspout. Blocked gutters can lead to water entering the home. The Texas Department of Insurance also recommends trimming trees away from power lines, homes, and cars and checking the insulation level in attics.

Protecting Your Pipes

Most North Texans know to insulate their outdoor faucets, but if the cold snap is prolonged it could be a good idea to also leave inside faucets on external walls dripping overnight so that they don't freeze. The drip, drip, drip from running faucets, if heard, can be annoying, so put a sponge or towel in the sink to silently catch each drop. If you're leaving town for a few days, the Texas Department of Insurance recommends leaving cabinet doors open so that pipes on external walls are more exposed to heat. If you have pipes in an attic or crawlspace or any other exposed pipes outdoors, they'll need insulation, too. For external faucets, disconnect hoses and insulate the valves. Wrapping valves with towels is not the best long-term solution. Most, if not all, North Texas hardware stores sell inexpensive exterior faucet covers made of foam that easily attach to the faucet bib in just a few seconds and do a great job protecting the pipe from freezing. If you suspect a pipe has frozen, keep the faucet open so that water can flow when it melts. Additionally, make sure you know where your main water valve is located (and how to turn it off) in the event a pipe bursts.

Bring in Your Pets

Even if you have a pet or animal that normally lives or sleeps outdoors, they could be susceptible to cold, hypothermia, and pneumonia. The SPCA of Texas says if you're cold outside, odds are your pet is cold too. Bring pets inside and make sure other outdoor animals have appropriate shelter, dry and well insulated, to protect them from frigid temperatures and possible death.

Protecting Your Plants

Perennial potted plants should be brought indoors. Plants that cannot be brought inside will need to be covered. Delicate plants can be covered with sheets, blankets, or landscaping frost blankets, which can trap heat. During times of extreme cold, multiple frost blankets may be used. For plants left outside a day or two before a freeze hits, the Dallas Arboretum recommends watering the soil only by hand, keeping the foliage dry to insulate the plant's roots. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has more here on how to protect plants from frosts and freezes. AgriLife also has tips on how to plant for the winter.

Dallas Arboretum

Turn Off Your Sprinkler System

You want to turn off your irrigation system for several reasons. One is that you don't want it running on its normal schedule, potentially throwing water on streets where it can freeze and be dangerous for passing cars. Second, you don't want to risk any broken pipes or valves that may come with a system that has not been winterized. To winterize your system, the city of Fort Worth recommends that timers and back-flow devices both be turned off, even if you have freeze or rain sensors installed and that the main line be drained. Any pipes that are above the ground should also be insulated.

HVAC

Many air filters should be changed or cleaned every three months or every season. But that's not the only winterizing needed for your HVAC system. You should check your ductwork regularly for holes (whether from vibration or rodents) to ensure the airflow is uninterrupted. If part of your HVAC is in the attic, it may also be home to rats, mice, and squirrels who find the unit's warmth an ideal spot to build a nest.

Swimming Pools

Even if you have a freeze protector among your pool equipment, you'll want to look at the pump daily to ensure it's moving water through your pipes. Those pipes, too, can burst if they freeze.

Batteries

Having fresh batteries for flashlights during a power outage is always a good idea. If you didn't replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors during daylight saving time -- now is a good time to make the switch. It's also a good idea to ensure your phone is charged so that you'll have access to timely information in the event of a power loss. Having a backup battery or power source to recharge your phone is also a good idea.