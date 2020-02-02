Groundhog Day

Arboretum Annie Predicts an Early Spring

Arboretum Annie didn’t see her shadow Sunday in Dallas

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Arboretum Annie didn’t see her shadow Sunday at the Dallas Arboretum, signaling an early spring.

Spring will come early this year, according to Dallas-Fort Worth’s own groundhog meteorologist. 

Arboretum Annie didn’t see her shadow Sunday at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, signaling that spring will arrive ahead of schedule.

The timing is fitting, with highs expected in the 70s Sunday — although temperatures will drop again Tuesday with the arrival of an arctic front. 

In Pennsylvania, famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil also forecasted an early spring, the same prediction both animals made last year. 

In the 134-year history of Groundhog Day, Phil has only predicted an early spring 20 times, and never two years in a row until Sunday, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

