Happy April Fools' Day! Businesses, brands, corporations and even government organizations are pranking people on social media.
Did any of them fool you? Scroll down to see some pranks that were pulled on April 1.
DFW AIRPORT
DFW Airport shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of an airplane filled with sticky notes on it.
DALLAS CITY HALL
Dallas City Hall is turning... pink?! Nope, just a prank, though some people in the replies seem to approve of a pink Dallas City Hall.
TCU
Introducing the TCU Squirrels. In a serious-sounding video, with a sad music track, TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini shared that TCU would be abandoning their Horned Frog mascot and instead become the Squirrels. At the end of the video, they revealed it was a joke.
SHINER BEER
In a post on Facebook, Shiner Beer announced that they now own the Alamo. They also announced a remodel with a giant Shiner Beer sign on the front of the Alamo, saying construction would be complete by next April Fools' Day.
HUDA BEAUTY
The makeup brand Huda Beauty posted an "urgent announcement" to Instagram. They said a fragrance had been stolen from their factory. Commenters quickly caught on to the April Fools' prank.
7-ELEVEN
In a fake press release, 7-eleven announced their new Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water. Let's just say we're relieved this one is not real.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme posted that they will be offering a "you bring it, we glaze it" deal as an April Fools' prank. However, they did announce an actual deal. Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen donuts for $4.01 with the purchase of dozen donuts.
ALDI
Want to find love in the aisles? This April 1, Aldi introduced "Love Aisleland," a parody of the popular reality show "Love Island." Don't get too excited, unfortunately, it's just an April Fools' prank.
AMONG US
Among Us in now Along Us on X, formerly Twitter. The popular game announced an "April Fools' Mode" with special animations available now through April 8.
PRIME ENERGY DRINK
Logan Paul announced a new "Fried Chicken Prime" energy drink on April 1.