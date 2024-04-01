Happy April Fools' Day! Businesses, brands, corporations and even government organizations are pranking people on social media.

Did any of them fool you? Scroll down to see some pranks that were pulled on April 1.

DFW AIRPORT

DFW Airport shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of an airplane filled with sticky notes on it.

We've heard of the sticky note office prank on April Fool's Day, but this just went too far... pic.twitter.com/qHTGoC0ROy — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 1, 2024

DALLAS CITY HALL

Dallas City Hall is turning... pink?! Nope, just a prank, though some people in the replies seem to approve of a pink Dallas City Hall.

TCU

Introducing the TCU Squirrels. In a serious-sounding video, with a sad music track, TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini shared that TCU would be abandoning their Horned Frog mascot and instead become the Squirrels. At the end of the video, they revealed it was a joke.

It’s time for a change. Thank you, Horned Frog Family.💜 pic.twitter.com/2bGuIOq7yJ — TCU (@TCU) April 1, 2024

SHINER BEER

In a post on Facebook, Shiner Beer announced that they now own the Alamo. They also announced a remodel with a giant Shiner Beer sign on the front of the Alamo, saying construction would be complete by next April Fools' Day.

HUDA BEAUTY

The makeup brand Huda Beauty posted an "urgent announcement" to Instagram. They said a fragrance had been stolen from their factory. Commenters quickly caught on to the April Fools' prank.

7-ELEVEN

In a fake press release, 7-eleven announced their new Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water. Let's just say we're relieved this one is not real.

KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme posted that they will be offering a "you bring it, we glaze it" deal as an April Fools' prank. However, they did announce an actual deal. Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen donuts for $4.01 with the purchase of dozen donuts.

Your wildest dreams 💭 have finally come true! For the first time ever, you bring it we glaze it!



Fooled ya! 🃏 But no joking here: get an Original Glazed® Dozen for just $4.01 when you buy any dozen today! We do want to know tho… what would you glaze if you could? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KM1MVYYqmF — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 1, 2024

ALDI

Want to find love in the aisles? This April 1, Aldi introduced "Love Aisleland," a parody of the popular reality show "Love Island." Don't get too excited, unfortunately, it's just an April Fools' prank.

Want to find love on the aisles this summer? Checkout the market? And secure your Specialguy? Applications are now open for the first ever season of #LoveAisleland and all you need to do is tell us why it should be you in the comments down below. pic.twitter.com/TjhOcrov9m — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 1, 2024

AMONG US

Among Us in now Along Us on X, formerly Twitter. The popular game announced an "April Fools' Mode" with special animations available now through April 8.

🤪 NEW APRIL FOOLS' MODE 🤪



of course we did something. enjoy cursed Among Us ALL. WEEK. LOOOOOOONG.



🎉 neck???

☠️ special kill animation

🔪 updated ejection

🔘 choice to toggle the mode on/off

🗓️ only from Apr 1 - 8 pic.twitter.com/HSMlz6DX25 — Along Us (@AmongUsGame) April 1, 2024

PRIME ENERGY DRINK

Logan Paul announced a new "Fried Chicken Prime" energy drink on April 1.