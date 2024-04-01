Not a joke, you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $4.01 on April 1 (if you buy a dozen)

It's April Fool's Day, but we can tell you Krispy Kreme's latest promotion is no joke.

The chain is offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $4.01 in a nod to the date 04/01/24.

But there is a catch, in the not-so-fine print on the Krispy Kreme website, you get the sweet price when you buy a dozen donuts at regular price.

krispykreme.com A photo of the Krispy Kreme website on April 1, 2024.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The April 1 price comes on the heels of news that the donut maker is partnering with McDonald's by the end of 2016.