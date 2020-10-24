Lewisville

Another Vehicle Fire Reported at Lewisville Apartment Complex

At least 10 vehicle fires have been reported at the Windsor Court apartments since July 2019

Another vehicle fire has been reported at a Lewisville apartment complex that has seen close to a dozen similar incidents since July 2019.

Lewisville Police and Fire said that they responded to the fire around 12:19 a.m. at the Windsor Court apartments in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

One car was set on fire and a second vehicle was damaged by the heat and flames, city spokesman Matt Martucci said.

No injuries were reported, and no one has been detained.

The fire is the 11th to be reported at the complex since July 2019, and the first since Sept. 19.

Officials believe the fires are connected, and arson investigators are looking into the fires.

Investigators Search for Arsonist After Lewisville Car Fires

Following the fire in September, a spokesperson for the complex said they were installing cameras and had hired an armed patrol service.

Lewisville police have also increased patrols to the complex, Martucci said.

Tips may be reported by calling Lewisville police at 972-219-8477.

