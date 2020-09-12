Lewisville

Investigators Search for Arsonist After Lewisville Car Fires

This is the ninth car fire that has been set at the Windsor Court Apartments since July of 2019

Multiple cars are damaged after an arsonist set fire to a vehicle at a Lewisville apartment complex on Friday morning.

According to police, this is the ninth car fire that has been set at the Windsor Court Apartments since July of 2019.

Police said officers responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday.

One car was set on fire, and a second car was damaged by the heat and flames, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

According to police, no suspect is in custody.

Police said Lewisville Arson Investigators are investigating each of the nine car fires at the apartment complex.

Investigators are also working with surrounding cities to see if any car fires similar to those in Lewisville have been reported, police said.

Anyone with information about these car fires should call the Lewisville Fire Department at 972-219-8477.

