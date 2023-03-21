Annual 214Selena Event Returns to Honor Legacy of Fallen Tejano Star

The Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will be remembered and celebrated in Oak Cliff this weekend with a two-day event.

Started about 10 years ago, the two-day 214Selena event will feature one art show at Top Ten Records from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, with a pop-up exhibit dedicated to the fallen star and will feature work from various artists. Music, prizes, giveaways, drinks and more will be provided at the free event.

Another art show at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The art show will also feature work from a variety of artists. The event is free and open to the public of all ages.

Down the street from the Cultural Center, the Texas Theater is will show a screening of the 1997 movie "Selena" at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The biopic stars notable Latin actors including Edward James Olmos and Jennifer Lopez in her star-making role. A DJ set will take place after the showing. Tickets can be purchased here.

Additionally, Four Corners Brewing Co. will host a 214Selena market from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The market will feature a lowrider car show, music, a Selena lookalike contest, karaoke, a vendor market and more. Music will be provided by DJ Alaska with a performance by Muriel aka The Oak Cliff Princess.

A Texas native, Selena Quintanilla-Perez was a trailblazer in the male-dominated Tejano music genre. Since her tragic death in March 1995, Selena has remained a cultural influence in pop culture, music and the Latine community.

For more information, visit the event's Instagram page here.

