This video of a bear squeezing its way out of home's vent serves as warning as hibernation season ends

Experts say the bear was probably coming out of hibernation when it was recorded in 2021

By Holley Ford

You never know where bears may be hibernating.

A video recently posted on X by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shows a black bear coming out of a small vent of someone's home in Ashville, N.C., back in 2021.

The bear was likely coming out of hibernation and using it as a den to stay warm during the winter months.

Biologists at N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission warn that if you encounter a bear den, stay calm and leave the area immediately and quietly. Do not disturb the den for the rest of the winter season.

