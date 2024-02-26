You never know where bears may be hibernating.

A video recently posted on X by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shows a black bear coming out of a small vent of someone's home in Ashville, N.C., back in 2021.

The bear was likely coming out of hibernation and using it as a den to stay warm during the winter months.

Biologists at N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission warn that if you encounter a bear den, stay calm and leave the area immediately and quietly. Do not disturb the den for the rest of the winter season.